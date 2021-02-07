IRONTON — Ohio Investigative Unit agents visited Boomers Sports Bar in Ironton on Feb. 6 and issued a citation after witnessing violations, according to a news release.
The bar received a citation for improper conduct — disorderly activity. At 11:35 p.m., agents observed approximately 70 patrons crowded and shoulder-to-shoulder around the main bar area as a live band played on stage. Numerous patrons stood while consuming alcohol and intermingling with other social groups. Little to no social distancing measures were in place, and few patrons or staff wore facial coverings, according to the release.
The case will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.
The Ohio Investigative Unit is made up of fully-sworn, plainclothes peace officers responsible for enforcing Ohio’s alcohol, tobacco and food stamp fraud laws.
Agents conduct compliance checks to ensure the liquor permit premises are compliant with the Ohio Liquor Control Act. Agents also act on complaints of illegal activity on liquor permit premises.
In addition to providing the safety checks associated with the COVID-19 directives, OIU agents continue to perform their normal compliance checks to ensure the liquor permit premises are complying with the Ohio Liquor Control Act.