IRONTON - City Heat will be the final group to perform this year as part of the Tuesday Concert Series in downtown Ironton.
The group will perform the free concert at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at the Ironton Farmers Market on South 2nd Street.
Updated: August 27, 2019 @ 3:21 am
