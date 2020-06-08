Essential reporting in volatile times.

IRONTON — The person in custody following a Saturday shooting in Ironton gave incorrect identity information, according to a Sunday post on the Ironton Police Department’s Facebook page.

Tayvon M. Gaulds, 26, of Huntington was confirmed to be the person in custody at the Lawrence County Jail in Ironton. He had given his brother’s information when he was arrested.

Four people were injured in the early Saturday shooting in the 1300 block of South 3rd Street at The Bar, formerly the Ironton Eagles building, according to Detective Sgt. Jamie Pruitt of the Ironton Police Department.

None of the injuries were life threatening, Pruitt said.

Gaulds is charged with felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

