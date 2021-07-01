IRONTON — Ironton City Council member Chris Haney was arrested earlier this week on a charge of breaking and entering before being released several hours later, according to Lawrence County Jail logs.
Haney was brought into the jail at 2:17 a.m. Monday and was released about 7 a.m. on a $2,500 signature bond.
No charges have been filed in Ironton Municipal Court, according to court personnel Thursday, “and we don’t anticipate any charges being filed following the investigation,” said J.T. Holt, an Ironton lawyer representing Haney.
However, Lawrence County Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson filed a request with the court for himself and members of his staff to be recused in the case due to a conflict.
Anderson asked for a special prosecutor to be appointed. He said his Ironton law office also represents Ironton City Council and its members as Ironton city solicitor.
Ironton Municipal Judge Kevin Waldo on Thursday appointed John Haas as special prosecutor in the case.
It will be up to Haas, a Scioto County lawyer, to determine whether to pursue the matter. Haas has been appointed special prosecutor in a number of cases in Lawrence County.