The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

court BLOX 7.tif
Metro Creative

IRONTON — The Second Chance Drug Court Recovery Program at Ironton Municipal Court has been certified by the Ohio Supreme Court’s Commission on Specialized Dockets, according to Judge Kevin J. Waldo.

To get the certification, the municipal court had to submit an application, have a site visit and provide specific program materials in response to certification standards that went into effect in 2014, according to a release.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.