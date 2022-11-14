IRONTON — The Second Chance Drug Court Recovery Program at Ironton Municipal Court has been certified by the Ohio Supreme Court’s Commission on Specialized Dockets, according to Judge Kevin J. Waldo.
To get the certification, the municipal court had to submit an application, have a site visit and provide specific program materials in response to certification standards that went into effect in 2014, according to a release.
Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor congratulated Waldo for getting the final certification.
“Specialized dockets divert offenders toward criminal justice initiatives that employ tools and tailored services to and rehabilitate the offender so that they can become productive members of society,” O’Connor said. “Studies have shown this approach works by reducing recidivism while saving tax dollars.”
The Second Chance Drug Court recovery program is a specialized docket dealing with drug offenders. It uses a combination of different techniques by holding offenders accountable while addressing the underlying causes of their behavior, according to the release.
“As judge of the Ironton Municipal Court and our Second Chance Drug Court Recovery Program, I an thrilled that the Ohio Supreme Court has renewed for another three years our drug court’s certification as a specialized docket court,” Waldo said. “This certification provides our drug court with opportunity to continue to help qualified defendants with their battle to overcome drug/alcohol addiction and to allow the defendant in a treatment plan that will greatly assist them in living out their best life without drug and or alcohol dependency.”
There are more than 210 specialized dockets in Ohio dealing with issues such as drugs and alcohol mental health, domestic violence and human trafficking, according to the release.
The standards provide a minimum level of uniform practices for specialized dockets around the Buckeye State and allow local courts like the one in Ironton to innovate and tailor programs to meet community needs and resources.
The certification requirements include establishing eligibility requirements, evaluating effectiveness on the specialized docket and establishing a treatment team for implementing daily operations for the drug court, according to the release.
The team typically includes licensed treatment providers, law enforcement, court personnel and the presiding judge.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.