IRONTON — The city of Ironton has been awarded more than $500,000 as part of a South 3rd Street reconstruction project.
However, more money is needed before the project, which costs more than $1 million, can proceed, said Mayor Sam Cramblitt.
The project calls for the repaving of South 3rd Street from Ashtabula to the Coal Grove city limits.
The city has been awarded $250,000 in Appalachian Regional Commission funds and a $293,145 grant from Jobs Ohio, said Ralph Kline, assistant executive director of the Ironton Lawrence County Community Action Organization.
The city also is seeking $101,000 from the Ohio Department of Transportation and $10,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds, Kline said.
Before the street paving can commence, however, the city needs to come up with about $400,000 to make repairs to old waterlines in South Ironton.
“It’s a costly project,” Cramblitt said Friday. “We’re looking for other funding sources before we can proceed so we don’t have to pay for it out of pocket.”
“We’re still working on it,” Kline said. “There’s a lot of heavy truck traffic in the area.”
“It’s too soon to say whether we can proceed with it this year,” Cramblitt said. “It all depends on additional funding.”