COAL GROVE, Ohio — The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners wants to meet with officials from St. Mary’s Medical Center to discuss possibly increasing services at the medical center in Ironton in light of the planned closing of Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital in Russell, Kentucky.
Les Boggs, a former county commissioner, said officials with the Huntington hospital talked about the possibility of expanding services at St. Mary’s operations on Ohio 141 in Ironton in 2012. He said officials discussed expanding operations in eight to 10 years, Boggs said.
Boggs was among 400 people to lose their job when River Valley Health Systems closed its hospital in Ironton years ago. That led to the opening of the St. Mary’s location in Ironton several years later. That center has limited operations, but local officials now want to talk about possibly expanding it to a full-scale hospital. More than 1,000 people are expected to lose their jobs when Bellefonte closes in September. Some employees already have been given buyout offers and WARN notices of upcoming layoffs.
About 400 of those employees live in Lawrence County, said Ralph Kline, assistant executive director of the Ironton Lawrence County Community Action Organization.
The closure also will have an impact on the county Emergency Medical Services, said Mac Yates, director of the ambulance district. In the past two years, Lawrence County ambulances made 1,500 runs per year to Bellefonte, he said.
The commissioners also heard from Jill McCleese, a representative of the Elkins Creek Horse Camp, seeking local officials to attend an upcoming meeting to discuss the U.S. Forest Service plans for the Wayne National Forest. The horse camp, which brings tourists from across the country to Lawrence County, is located in the area.
The meeting with Forest supervisors is scheduled from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 25 at Ohio University Southern in Ironton. Board members agreed to move the commission meeting to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 25 to the Southern Campus to be able to participate in the meeting.
“We have a big opportunity here,” McCleese said. “We have a working relationship with the national forest. We need to plan for recreation and tourism. We have a vast resource in the Wayne (National Forest) that needs to be used.”
One of the Elkins Creek Horse Camp trails goes through the Wayne National Forest and by Lake Vesuvius. It was rated among the top horse trails in the country, she said.