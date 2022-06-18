IRONTON — The riverfront of Ironton hosted live music, vendors and food trucks on Saturday.
The Summer Solstice Music and Arts Festival included performances by Corduroy Brown, Person2Person and the John Inghram Band in the late afternoon and evening.
The earlier hours of the day included a talent show and a free yoga session. Food and merchandise vendors were there throughout the day.
Created as a free event by the arts-based nonprofit Third and Center, along with the Ohio Arts Council, Elevate Insurance Company and the City of Ironton, the partnering groups desired to create an event that would attract people to go downtown.
The Summer Solstice festival is designed to act as a precursor to the Ohio River Festival that takes place in September.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.