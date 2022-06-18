The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — The riverfront of Ironton hosted live music, vendors and food trucks on Saturday.

The Summer Solstice Music and Arts Festival included performances by Corduroy Brown, Person2Person and the John Inghram Band in the late afternoon and evening.

The earlier hours of the day included a talent show and a free yoga session. Food and merchandise vendors were there throughout the day.

Created as a free event by the arts-based nonprofit Third and Center, along with the Ohio Arts Council, Elevate Insurance Company and the City of Ironton, the partnering groups desired to create an event that would attract people to go downtown.

The Summer Solstice festival is designed to act as a precursor to the Ohio River Festival that takes place in September.

