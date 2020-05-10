IRONTON — Just in time for Mother’s Day, Ironton in Bloom hosted its annual flower sale Saturday at the Ironton Farmers Market on South 2nd Street.
The event was much different than in previous years due to the coronavirus pandemic. Buyers drove through the location at the farmers market on 2nd and Vernon streets to purchase flowers, plants and hanging baskets that were placed on bleachers or close to the edge to be seen easily.
Volunteers, including local Boy Scouts, were wearing masks and gloves and carried flowers to car trunks and backseats. Donations were also being accepted.
The Mother’s Day flower sale is the biggest fundraiser Ironton in Bloom (IIB) conducts to support its downtown beautification projects.
“With this coronavirus pandemic, we are suffering financially, as is everyone else,” IIB member Carol Allen said in a news release. “We plan on leaving our order for Ironton’s flowers as it was provided in January. Our IIB members feel that this is the best way we can show our support for both our local businesses and our city government. Our community will be filled with beauty and pride.”
Ironton in Bloom also announced it will place and maintain flowers in public spaces downtown as it has in years past, despite the hardships presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The city’s flowers will arrive shortly after Mother’s Day and will celebrate the opening of our retail establishments. Restaurants will follow soon,” Allen wrote. “We ask for your support of the sale and/or donations. They are needed to pay for the flowers as well as their summer-long watering. Please join us as we ‘Plant Pride in Ironton.’”
Ironton in Bloom is also continuing its Yard of the Month program to recognize community members who are contributing to the city’s beauty.
“Everywhere we look, we see residents sprucing up their yards and porches,” Allen said. “Any of you might be nominated as Yard of the Month. Thank you, Irontonians!”