IRONTON — Ironton in Bloom, the nonprofit that has been planting trees, flowers and shrubs downtown for more than a dozen years, is seeking public support to continue its programs.
Ironton in Bloom is seeking $10,000 in donations for the first time, said Carol Allen, Ironton in Bloom co-chairwoman.
“We have had to cancel nearly all of our fundraisers due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Allen said Friday.
Two of the group’s biggest fundraisers, the Backyard Tours and the murder mystery dinner planned for November, have been canceled, she said.
The group also used to give away free food once a month at the Ironton Farmers Market and accept donations. That was canceled due to the pandemic, she said.
Ironton in Bloom has continued programs such as Yard of the Month and Business of the Month. The group also has put in more than 100 flats of flowers, 40 pole planters and 24 hanging baskets downtown, she said.
“We are hoping to raise $7,000 by the end of September,” Allen said.
Donations can be mailed to Ironton in Bloom, P.O. Box 4599, Ironton, OH 45638.
Ironton in Bloom has received money to plant several trees and shrubs along South 3rd Street. They will be planted around the end of September, Allen said.
The group has been active since 2007, she said.
“We have lost one of our biggest donors when Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital closed,” she said.
Some businesses that donate also have been hit with tough times, she said.
The group, which is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, also is sending out letters seeking support, Allen said. Ironton in Bloom also has had a harder time getting together due to distancing regulations, she said.
If Ironton in Bloom is unable to raise the money it needs, the flowers and plants won’t be maintained through the end of the year, she said.