IRONTON — After a downsized version of its famed Memorial Day Parade took place last year, Ironton showed up for a more normal version of the annual event on Monday.
The Ironton-Lawrence Memorial Day Parade was held on Monday, with a bigger celebration than in 2020, when a much smaller version of the parade was held amid the coronavirus pandemic. No spectators were allowed at the event last year — it was, instead, live-streamed. While the pandemic is still happening, relaxed gathering restrictions and the availability of vaccines allowed a crowd to gather for the 2021 event.
Chris Donohue, who has lived in Ironton all his life, said he began volunteering with the parade as a child. His dad paid his membership dues for the parade committee and then Donohue went on to continue working with the parade in high school and as an adult. On Monday, he helped floats and groups get lined up for the procession.
Donohue’s parents, Rich and Lori Donohue, were also helping with the parade.
“I think it’s the one time of year where everybody comes together, whether they’re in it, whether they come to watch,” Donohue said of the parade. “Everybody is involved.”
Brian Blizzard, who served in the Army for 20 years, stood on the sidewalk to watch his daughter walk in the parade with other BSA Scouts. He said seeing his kid in the parade made him feel proud. Blizzard said he is a combat veteran who served in Iraq.
“I’m proud to live here. I really am,” Blizzard said.
Neighbors and friends Kit Summers and Joni Fraley, both of Ironton, watched the parade from 3rd Street. Both said the parade is an important event to the community in Ironton and it highlights veterans and current service members. The women had military ties in their families.
“I’m so tickled to see this,” Summers said. “God bless everyone that does it.”
Among the groups and floats lined up for the parade, seniors Emilee Matney and Brynn Davis were lined up as part of the Dawson-Bryant High School color guard. The pair wore their graduation caps during the parade.
“It’s our last time performing together, for all of the seniors really. It’s kind of sad but it’s also really exciting” Matney said. Davis added that the performance felt “special.”
The Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade is the longest continuously running parade in the country. It has been held annually since 1868.