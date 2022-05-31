Parade Commander Joe Sharp, left, and Dean Robinson, of Ashland, speak with one another before leading the parade as the 154th annual Ironton Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade takes place on Monday, May 30, 2022, in Ironton.
Members of the Ironton High School Million Dollar Band perform as the 154th annual Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade takes place on Monday in Ironton. For more photos, visit www.herald-dispatch.com/multimedia on the web.
IRONTON — A patriotic tradition for Ironton was held again on Memorial Day.
Hundreds of people participated in the Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade. It is the longest continuously held parade in the country that marks the national holiday.
Lou Pyles, who is an organizer of the parade, said she has been involved with the event for over 35 years. The Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade Committee hosts the parade. She said she became involved because her father is a veteran and he loved the parade.
“I still feel that’s a good way for me to honor my father and his sacrifice for this community and for this great nation … I love it. I love trying to help the veterans because no one would be living in this country the way they are without what they’ve done.”
Pyles said she has already started planning for the 2023 parade. The committee also has other events to prepare for such as Navy Night and must complete other tasks like finding speakers. She said she also gets calls from groups who want to help out for the next parade.
“It’s so huge, you can’t put it together in a month,” Pyles said. “It takes a while to organize and get the people in.”
Randy Harper, the commander of VFW 2761, said it’s “awesome” to see bystanders come out and watch the parade because they are showing their honor and respect for the fallen. He said that local posts including the VFW 2761 have been part of the Ironton parade since “forever.” The event is a way to honor fellow veterans, he said.
“We want to show honor and respect to all of our fallen comrades through all the years, through all the wars, whether they are on land or sea or in the air,” Harper said.
Luke Davisson, who is in the star rank for the senior patrol leaders of Boy Scouts of America Troop 106, was a division leader for the parade along with Mitchell Heighton, an assistant senior patrol leader for Troop 106. The scouts held signs with the names of floats in the parade so onlookers could see what float would be next.
They have both been in the parade before. Heighton said it was an “awesome” to be in the parade.
“It represents our troop and community so much, especially with our parade going for now over 150 years continuously,” Davisson said.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
