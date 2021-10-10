IRONTON — An Ironton man was indicted last week on charges of felonious assault and child endangering of a handicapped boy under the age of 10, according to Lawrence County Prosecutor Brigham Anderson.
Louis W. Yates, 31, of the 800 block of South 9th Street, was charged with felonious assault of the boy between May 13 and Sept. 8 of this year. He faces two charges of child endangering during that same time period.
The boy suffered broken bones and is recovering, Anderson said.
The case is set for trial Nov. 8.
Other people named in indictments include:
- Benjamin S. Hughes, 47, of the 700 block of Bruce Street, Ironton, who was charged with aggravated possession of 4.7 grams of meth. He also was charged with aggravated trafficking in meth and another drug possession of drugs.
- James H. Bolling, 42, of Johns Island, South Carolina, who was charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and possession of cocaine.
- William R. Sexton, 38, of the 1500 block of South 3rd Street, Ironton, who was charged with disrupting public service, felony violation of a protection order or consent agreement, two counts of domestic violence and resisting arrest.
- George M. Earl, 50, of Township Road 1039, Chesapeake, who was charged with burglary.
- Heaven Carson, 21, of Coalton, Ohio, who was charged with aggravated possession of 3.3 grams of meth.
- Matthew T. Christian, 35, of the 300 block of Bellefonte Street, Ashland, who was charged with tampering with evidence and vandalism for cutting off an ankle monitor.
- Blake J. Laudahl, 33, of Bridge Street, Raceland, Kentucky, who was charged with two counts of trafficking in drugs and one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs.
- Carl E. Rouse III, 44, of the 2200 block of 9th Avenue, Huntington, who was charged with illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility.
- Jonathan M. Wooten, 32, of Jackson, Ohio, who was charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
- Paul R. Selvey, 63, of Columbus, Ohio, who was charged with endangering children.
- Richard Cremeans, 46, of County Road 59, Chesapeake, who was charged with trafficking and possession of 10.3 grams of a fentanyl-related compound.
- Brenton A. Littlejohn, 21, of the 1400 block of South 1st Street, Ironton, who was charged with two counts of grand theft of vehicles, breaking and entering, and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.