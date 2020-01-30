IRONTON — An Ironton man admitted fatally stabbing his stepfather Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court and was sentenced by Judge Christen Finley to eight to 12 years in prison, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.
James Franklin Wilson, 31, of North 5th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to the involuntary manslaughter of Harold D. Taylor during an altercation at the corner of South 9th and Spruce streets in Ironton, Anderson said. Wilson also pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, according to court records.
Wilson had been charged with murder before pleading guilty to a lesser offense, Anderson said.
“The victim was the first aggressor,” Anderson said.
Taylor got out of his vehicle with a machete, walked toward the defendant, and then returned and got a baseball bat, he said. Wilson claimed Taylor hit him with a baseball bat before Wilson stabbed him in the chest with a knife.
The defendant could have presented a valid self-defense claim in the case, Anderson said.
“Based on all the facts and circumstances, I believe this was a just result,” he said.
Wilson was represented by Gene Meadows, a Scioto County lawyer.
In an unrelated case, Christopher R. Hodge, 34, of the 5900 block of Baker Road, Huntington, rejected a plea offer on a charge of felonious assault, according to Jeff Smith, an assistant county prosecutor. The charge carries a sentence of from eight to 12 years in prison. Hodge was offered a plea to a felony charge and to be sentenced to three years in prison with the possibility of judicial release in a year. The case is set for trial March 5.
In other cases:
- John W. Moore, 36, of the 400 block of Center Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer. He was sentenced by Finley to 36 months in prison with the possibility of judicial release after 12 months.
- Laura S. Nance, 36, of the 400 block of Mary Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of meth and failure to appear. She was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to complete a 135-day program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County and to do 400 hours of community service.
- Brittany Rogers, 29, of the 100 block of 3rd Avenue, Chesapeake, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs. She was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to complete the program at STAR.
- Mark C. Caudill, 44, of Leander, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to complete a drug treatment program. He also was ordered to do 400 hours of community service.
- Donald L. Malone, 30, of Township Road 1340, South Point, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of meth and illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility. He also faces charges in another drug case.