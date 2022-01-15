IRONTON — An Ironton man could serve life behind bars after he admitted Thursday to the rape of a child.
Michael Willis, 59, of Ironton, pleaded guilty to rape. He was sentenced by Judge Andrew Ballard to 10 years up to life in prison.
Lawrence County Prosecutor Brigham Anderson said in April 2021 Ironton Police Department Detectives Capt. Joe Ross and Sgt. Tyler McGraw investigated allegations of rape surrounding a minor in which Willis had been identified as a suspect.
The detectives collected DNA samples from both the victim and Willis, which were analyzed by forensic DNA scientists with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
The scientists determined DNA found on the child matched Willis’ and he was arrested June 9, 2021, at which time Anderson said he confessed.
Willis was later charged with rape.
Willis had been set for trial Thursday, but instead opted to change his plea to guilty.
