HUNTINGTON - The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
SHOOTING ARREST: A man was arrested in Ashland on Thursday in connection with a shooting over the weekend in Huntington.
William "Billy" Waddell, 28, of Ironton, is charged on an outstanding malicious wounding warrant in the shooting of Anthony Kessick on Sunday in the 2700 block of Highlawn Avenue, according to a release by the Huntington Police Department.
Waddell is additionally charged with leaving the scene of an accident, driving on a suspended license, driving without insurance and failure to appear in court, according to the Boyd County Detention Center, where he was jailed Thursday morning.
Kessick remains hospitalized following the shooting. No further details were provided.
Huntington police were assisted by the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department, Coal Grove Police Department and Ashland Police Department.
The following information was provided by reports from the Kenova Police Department:
DRUG ARREST: Two Detroit men and a Huntington woman were arrested Wednesday afternoon after 200 individually wrapped doses of heroin were found in their vehicle during a traffic stop in Kenova.
Derrick Elonta Johnson, 32, of Detroit, is charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute. Charges are pending against the second man, also of Detroit, whose correct identity remains under investigation.
The driver of the vehicle, Shelly Renee Kilgore, of Huntington, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Kenova police stopped the vehicle about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of 9th Street after spotting Kilgore, known to have an outstanding warrant, driving two unknown men. A consensual search of the vehicle yielded four different bags in different areas of the car containing around 200 individual doses of heroin. Neither men had a valid ID and gave vague information about their identities, the release states.
Both men were transported to Western Regional Jail pending arraignment. Kilgore was booked on her warrant at the Kenova City Jail.
The following information was provided by police reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The following information was provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:
Doliver Ray Adkins, 62, was incarcerated at 12:10 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and driving on a revoked license. Bond was $30,000.