IRONTON — The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested an Ironton man last week on charges related to child sexual abuse, according to a news release from Kentucky State Police.
Earlier this year, the state police Electronic Crime Branch interviewed Tyler J. McKinney, 27, of Ironton, following an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation, according to the release.
The investigation concerns a suspect communicating with a juvenile female online, according to the release.
State police executed a search warrant for McKinney’s cellular phone in Catlettsburg, Kentucky, on May 26. State police forwarded materials from the search to the state police’s forensic lab for examination, according to the release.
McKinney was indicted on charges last month including two counts of promoting a minor in a sexual performance, rape in the second degree, sodomy in the third degree, sexual abuse, prohibited use of electronic communication system to procure a minor, possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
McKinney was transported to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center, according to the release.
The Kentucky Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is comprised of more than 26 state, local and federal law enforcement agencies, according to the release.