IRONTON — An Ironton man charged with killing his grandfather last year has been found competent to stand trial in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court, according to court records.
Kace Pleasant, 22, of the 1200 block of South 9th Street, was indicted last year on charges of robbery, aggravated murder, kidnapping, tampering with evidence, fleeing and eluding and abuse of a corpse.
Pleasant has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity. Following an evaluation at Court Clinic in Cincinnati, he was found competent to stand trial in the case.
Judge Christen Finley set the case for trial April 24.
In an unrelated case, Emory Burke, 42, of Scott Avenue, Ironton, pleaded guilty to charges of robbery, theft, tampering with evidence and making terroristic threats.
Finley sentenced him to nine years in prison.
In other cases:
Austin Miller, 28, of Grayson, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs and was sentenced to six months in prison.
Gabrielle Osborne, 24, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to complete a four- to six-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County.
Jesse Sizemore, 64, of Ohio 93, Pedro, pleaded guilty to assault. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years, was ordered to get anger management and do 500 hours of community service.
Richard L. Cook, 20, of the 1300 block of South 8th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years, was ordered to complete drug treatment and do 400 hours of community service.
Justin L. Carter, 33, of the 1500 block of Lawrence Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty in a felony case. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years, was ordered to complete treatment and do 500 hours of community service.
Ciara Sherman, 36, of Ohio 141, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. She released on a $25,000 recognizance bond, ordered to wear an ankle monitor and get inpatient drug treatment.
Roger Black, 41, of St. Albans, West Virginia, pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence. She was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond and was ordered to wear an ankle monitor while the case is pending.
Jesse Bentley, 45, of Township Road 1430, South Point, pleaded not guilty to possession of heroin. Bentley was released on a $10,000 recognizance while the case is pending. He was ordered to wear an ankle monitor.
