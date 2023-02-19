The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — An Ironton man charged with killing his grandfather last year has been found competent to stand trial in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court, according to court records.

Kace Pleasant, 22, of the 1200 block of South 9th Street, was indicted last year on charges of robbery, aggravated murder, kidnapping, tampering with evidence, fleeing and eluding and abuse of a corpse.

