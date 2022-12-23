Windy with snow showers this morning. Winds will diminish some this afternoon. Morning high of 22F with temps falling to the single digits. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
IRONTON — An Ironton man charged with the murder of his grandfather pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
Kace Pleasant, 22, of the 1200 block of South 9th Street, Ironton, earlier entered a plea of not guilty to charges of the murder and aggravated murder of his grandfather earlier this year. He also has pleaded not guilty to other charges of tampering with evidence, fleeing and eluding, abuse of a corpse, robbery and kidnapping.
Pleasant pleaded not guilty to those charges through his lawyer, Roger Smith of Huntington. Pleasant was indicted on charges of the murder of Harold Pleasant, 73, of Ironton, on Oct. 25. He also was charged with robbery and kidnapping of a woman in Scioto County.
The not guilty by reason of insanity was made during a hearing Wednesday. Once a written motion is filed, Pleasant will have an evaluation to determine his ability to stand trial. He will be evaluated at Court Clinic in Cincinnati.
In an unrelated case, Andrew R. Taylor, 29, of Township Road 1186, South Point rejected a plea deal that would have sent him to prison for six to nine years in prison. He has been indicted on a charge of rape that carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.
In other cases:
Chaz L. McCoy, 32, of Township Road 135, South Point, pleaded guilty in a drug case. He was placed on community control sanctions for 30 months. He was ordered to complete a four to six month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County. He also was ordered to continue treatment at Mended Reeds and do 200 hours of community service.
Marc Oden, 28, of the 300 block of 9th Street West, Huntington, pleaded guilty to domestic violence. He was ordered to take anger management counseling and do 200 hours of community service.
Koty J. Meade, 26, of County Road 1, South Point, admitted to violating an intervention in lieu of conviction program. He was ordered to continue on probation and be drug- and alcohol-free for a year.
Chad W. Reynolds, 38, of Private Drive 2151 South Point, pleaded guilty to breaking and entering. He was ordered to pay $627.84. Final sentencing was set for Jan. 25. The case had been set for trial Jan. 10. The charge could be reduced to a misdemeanor providing he pays the restitution.
Dennis R. King, 69, of Lucasville, Ohio, pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while impaired. He received a suspended 180-day jail sentence. He was placed on probation for two years. He was fined $373 and had his driver’s license suspended for a year.
