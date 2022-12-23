The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — An Ironton man charged with the murder of his grandfather pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.

Kace Pleasant, 22, of the 1200 block of South 9th Street, Ironton, earlier entered a plea of not guilty to charges of the murder and aggravated murder of his grandfather earlier this year. He also has pleaded not guilty to other charges of tampering with evidence, fleeing and eluding, abuse of a corpse, robbery and kidnapping.

