IRONTON — Bond was set Wednesday at $500,000 in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court for an Ironton man charged with 100 counts of rape.
Keith D. McKinney, 26, of the 2500 block of South 8th Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty in the case. Judge Christen Finley set bond in the case.
Finley also ordered McKinney to stay away from the teenage victim. Should he make bond, Finley ordered him placed on home confinement and to wear an ankle monitor.
Gene Meadows, a Scioto County lawyer appointed to represent the defendant, asked for McKinney to be evaluated to determine if he is competent to stand trial.
McKinney is charged with the rape of a teenage girl starting in March 2020 and continuing through April 25, 2021, according to the indictment.
Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson said the reason for 100 counts included 100 separate instances of alleged rape.
He was among about 50 defendants named in indictments earlier this week.
The grand jury, which met last week, also returned a secret drug indictment, Anderson said.