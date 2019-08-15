The Herald-Dispatch
ASHLAND - An Ironton, Ohio, man was charged with murder overnight Tuesday after Ashland police say he shot a man dead during a domestic incident.
James L. Reed, 47, was charged with murder in the death of Lawrence McCoy.
According to the Ashland Police Department, police were dispatched to a residence in the 3200 block of Central Avenue after being informed of a possible shooting. When officers arrived, they located McCoy, 30, a resident of the address, who had visible gunshot wounds. He was transported by Boyd County EMS to King's Daughters Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later.
Police determined that Reed shot McCoy during a domestic incident with Reed.
Officers obtained a warrant for murder for Reed. With the assistance of Lawrence County (Ohio) Probation/Parole, Lawrence County (Ohio) Sheriff's Department and the Ironton Police Department, Reed was located at a residence just outside of Ironton at about 3:15 a.m. Wednesday and was taken into custody without incident.
He is housed at the Lawrence County Detention Center.
The investigation is ongoing.