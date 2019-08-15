The Herald-Dispatch

ASHLAND - An Ironton, Ohio, man was charged with murder overnight Tuesday after Ashland police say he shot a man dead during a domestic incident.

James L. Reed, 47, was charged with murder in the death of Lawrence McCoy.

According to the Ashland Police Department, police were dispatched to a residence in the 3200 block of Central Avenue after being informed of a possible shooting. When officers arrived, they located McCoy, 30, a resident of the address, who had visible gunshot wounds. He was transported by Boyd County EMS to King's Daughters Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

Police determined that Reed shot McCoy during a domestic incident with Reed.

Officers obtained a warrant for murder for Reed. With the assistance of Lawrence County (Ohio) Probation/Parole, Lawrence County (Ohio) Sheriff's Department and the Ironton Police Department, Reed was located at a residence just outside of Ironton at about 3:15 a.m. Wednesday and was taken into custody without incident.

He is housed at the Lawrence County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.