IRONTON — The trial of an Ironton man charged with three counts of rape is scheduled for Feb. 24 before Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge Christen Finley.
Dale Kelley, 67, of the 300 block of Neal Avenue, is charged with the rape last year of a young girl. If convicted, he could face life in prison. Kelley also is charged with the rape of two foster children in 1994 and with tampering with evidence, according to court records. Finley set final motions in the case for Wednesday, Feb. 19.
Kelley’s lawyer, Gene Meadows, asked for the two 1994 charges to be dismissed due to the statute of limitations. Ohio law gives victims 25 years to file such charges, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson. Anderson said the law also gives the 25-year limit to when the victim turns 18. The victims were 13 and 14 when the charges were reported, Anderson said.
Anderson, who is trying the case with Jenna Waldo, an assistant prosecuting attorney, said the prosecution also has filed a motion to allow a taped statement the 6-year-old victim made last year stand as her testimony in the case. He said Ohio law allows this in cases where the victim is under the age of 10.
In an unrelated case, George F. Barnett III, 52, of Township Road 1121, Proctorville, pleaded guilty to four counts of theft. Finley set final sentencing for May 20.
In other cases:
- Wayland Riffe, 26, of County Road 22, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions and pleaded guilty to a felony charge. He was ordered to complete up to a 135-day program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County. He was released on a $10,000 bond until a bed becomes available at STAR.
- Michael Castle, 40, of the 300 block of Washington Street, Coal Grove, pleaded innocent to charges of possession of heroin, aggravated possession of meth and possession of controlled substances. He was released on a $10,000 bond pending further court proceedings and ordered to wear an ankle monitor.
- Lucas D. Bruce, 23, of the 1500 block of Charlotte Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of meth and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. He was released on a $15,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.
- David W. Barker, 43, of Private Drive 83, Proctorville, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of drugs. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.
- Charles G. Thacker, of the 700 block of Washington Avenue, Huntington, pleaded innocent to illegal manufacture of drugs and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. He was released on a $15,000 bond pending further court proceedings.