IRONTON — An Ironton man rejected a proposed deal that would have settled a rape and gross sexual imposition case in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
William McKenzie, 47, of the 600 block of North 5th Street, Ironton, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape and 104 counts of gross sexual imposition. The case is set for trial Aug. 8 before Judge Christen Finley.
There are three young victims in the case, according to Jeff Smith, assistant Lawrence County prosecuting attorney. He offered a 30-year prison sentence in the case that could carry a maximum term of life in prison upon conviction. If the case goes to trial, the three young girls could be required to testify.
In an unrelated case, Brenton Littlejohn, 22, of the 1400 block of South 1st Street, Ironton, faces a four-year prison sentence on charges including grand theft. Final sentencing was set for July 13.
In other cases:
- Michael Castle, 43, of Washington Street, Coal Grove, was sentenced to 27 months in prison on a charge of failure to appear and for violating community control sanctions.
- A burglary charge against Luis Argilo, 33, of Private Drive 352, South Point, was dismissed.
- A theft charge against Barry Vaughan, 37, of Township Road 348, Ironton, was dismissed after a weapon was returned to a victim.
- A drug charge against James Hankins, 60, of Private Drive 1851, South Point, was dismissed after he completed an intervention in lieu of conviction program. The program entails counseling and being drug- and alcohol-free for a year.
- A drug charge against Aaron Artrip, 29, of Township Road 1464, Chesapeake, was dismissed after he completed an intervention in lieu of conviction program.
- Aaron McBrown, 36, of the 200 block of 9th Avenue West, Huntington, pleaded not guilty to menacing. Bond was set at $10,000.
- John Moore, 39, of the 400 block of Center Street, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions. He could be ordered to complete a two- to four-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County. Final sentencing was set for June 29.
- Charles Burke, 44, of the 100 block of Scott Avenue, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence. He was released on a $25,000 signature bond while the case is pending.
- Brandy Forbes, 46, of Lancaster, Ohio, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. Bond was set at $2,500.
- Devonn Thomas, 29, of Leipsic, Ohio, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs and was released on a $10,000 signature bond while the case is pending.