IRONTON — An Ironton man was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to 50 years to life in prison after being convicted for rape and gross sexual imposition.
William McKenzie, 47, of the 600 block of North 5th Street, was convicted on two counts of rape and 10 counts of gross sexual imposition following a four-day trial last month.
Judge Christen Finley sentenced him to 25 years to life on both of the rape charges and named him a Tier 3 sexual offender, requiring him to register as a sexual offender should he ever be released from prison.
There were three individual victims in the case, all under the age of 12, said Jeff Smith, assistant county attorney.
In an unrelated case, George Earl, 51, of the 2900 block of 5th Avenue, Huntington, pleaded guilty to charges of burglary, tampering with evidence and vandalism. He was sentenced to eight to 12 years in prison. He could be eligible for early release after serving six years in prison.
In other cases:
William Wilburn, 47, of the 3100 block of South 5th Street, Ironton, was sentenced to five years in prison. He could be eligible for early release after serving four years in prison.
Wilburn earlier pleaded guilty to illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, possession of criminal tools and two counts of drug possession.
John Moore, 39, of the 400 block of Center Street, Ironton, admitted to violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to 28 months in prison.
Jason B. Collier, 37, of County Road 59, Chesapeake, pleaded guilty to grand theft, theft and theft from a person in a protected class. He faces up to three years in prison. Final sentencing was set for Sept. 21.
Chad N. Dodd, 38, of the 2100 block of 9th Avenue, Huntington, pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence. He was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond. He was ordered to complete a treatment program at Riverside Recovery in Chesapeake.
Benjamin J. Reed, 41, of Township Road 1020, South Point, pleaded not guilty to possession of drugs. Bond was set at $10,000. If released on bond, he was ordered to wear an ankle monitor and get a drug and alcohol assessment and treatment, if needed.
