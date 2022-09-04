The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — An Ironton man was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to 50 years to life in prison after being convicted for rape and gross sexual imposition.

William McKenzie, 47, of the 600 block of North 5th Street, was convicted on two counts of rape and 10 counts of gross sexual imposition following a four-day trial last month.

