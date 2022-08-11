IRONTON — An Ironton man was convicted on charges of rape and gross sexual imposition Thursday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
Following a four-day trial, William McKenzie, 47, of the 600 block of North 5th Street, was convicted on two counts of rape and 10 counts of gross sexual imposition, according to Jeff Smith, an assistant county attorney.
The rape charges carry a penalty of from 25 years to life, while the gross sexual imposition charges carry a prison sentence of up to five years each.
The jury deliberated about two-and-a-half hours Thursday afternoon before returning a verdict, according to Smith.
Judge Christen Finley, who presided over the trial, set final sentencing in the case for Aug. 31.
Smith said he hasn’t determined how many years he would recommend in prison for McKenzie.
There were three individual victims in the case, all under the age of 12, Smith said. All three were called to testify during the trial, he said.
McKenzie initially was indicted on more than 100 counts of rape. It was determined to put a more streamlined case to the jury, Smith said.
