IRONTON — An Ironton man was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to six to nine years in prison for aggravated vehicular assault.
John Stapleton, 46, of the 2000 block of Junior Road, Ironton, was sentenced by Judge Christen Finley. Stapleton could be eligible for early release after serving five years in prison. He also had his driver’s license suspended for 10 years.
In an unrelated case, Gary Abbott, 50, of Township Road 118, Chesapeake, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to 11 months in prison.
In other cases:
Rebecca Suttles, 26, of Ashland, admitted violating community control sanctions. The sanctions were extended by a year and she was ordered to complete a four to six month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Franklin Furnace, Ohio.
Kenneth Kennedy, 52, of 3rd Street West, Huntington, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs. He was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction.
Bruce Marsh, 63, of Township Road 100, Chesapeake, pleaded guilty to menacing. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to complete a treatment program and do 400 hours of community service.
Susan McCann, 35, of the 200 block of North 3rd Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs. She was placed on community control sanctions for four years and was ordered to complete a treatment program.
Tiffany Ruggles, 28, of Ohio 217, Willow Wood, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs. She was placed on community control sanctions and ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
Jason Garcia, 39, of Ohio 141, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. He was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond and ordered to get a drug and or alcohol assessment.
Cierra Sherman, 36, of Ohio 141, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. She was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.
Millie Arnett, 37, of Grandview Avenue, Portsmouth, Ohio, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. She was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond.
