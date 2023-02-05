The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — An Ironton man was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to six to nine years in prison for aggravated vehicular assault.

John Stapleton, 46, of the 2000 block of Junior Road, Ironton, was sentenced by Judge Christen Finley. Stapleton could be eligible for early release after serving five years in prison. He also had his driver’s license suspended for 10 years.

