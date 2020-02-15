GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — An Ironton man died Friday after he unsuccessfully attempted to cross a roadway covered by high water.
According to a news release from the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, police were called to the scene of a crash on State Route 141 near milepost 6 in Gallia County at about 10:45 p.m. Friday, where they found Ronald L. Harvey, 73, of Ironton, deceased.
Police believe Harvey was driving southbound on State Route 141 when he drove his 2006 Buick Regal into high water covering the roadway. When the vehicle became stuck, Harvey is believed to have attempted to exit the vehicle and was overcome by rushing water.
He was pronounced dead at the scene and later transported to Holzer Medical Center by Gallia County EMS.
The roadway was closed for about three hours as a result of the incident, which remains under investigation.
High water has been a concern throughout much of the Tri-State following long periods of rain over the past week.
According to the National Weather Service in Charleston, a flood warning remained in effect Saturday for some counties in the region, including Boyd County in Kentucky, Gallia and Scioto counties in Ohio, and Mason County in West Virginia. The weather service said minor flooding continued along the Ohio River.
The National Weather Service advises that people do not attempt to drive around barricades or drive their vehicles through flooded areas. It also urges caution when walking near flooded riverbanks.