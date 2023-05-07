The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — An Ironton man is facing a 44-month prison sentence in a drug case in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.

Carl E. Thompson, 46, of the 900 block of North 2nd Street, Ironton, has pleaded guilty to aggravated possession and trafficking of drugs. Judge Andy Ballard set final sentencing in the case for May 12.

