IRONTON — An Ironton man is facing a 44-month prison sentence in a drug case in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
Carl E. Thompson, 46, of the 900 block of North 2nd Street, Ironton, has pleaded guilty to aggravated possession and trafficking of drugs. Judge Andy Ballard set final sentencing in the case for May 12.
In an unrelated case, William F. Allen Jr., 35, of Slab Hill Road, Oak Hill, Ohio, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property and aggravated possession of drugs. He was placed on community control sanctions (probation) for three years, was ordered to pay $6,000 in restitution and do 200 hours of community service.
In other cases:
Demi Dameron, 33, of the 900 block of North 5th Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking and possession of drugs. He was released on a $50,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending and was ordered to get inpatient drug treatment.
Joshua M. Hay, 26, of Township Road 1336, Chesapeake, pleaded not guilty to burglary possession of a fentanyl-related compound. He was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending. He also was ordered to wear an ankle monitor.
Vanessa D. McDowell, 42, of Denton, Kentucky, pleaded not guilty in a felony case and released on a $10,000 recognizance bond and was ordered to get inpatient drug treatment.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.