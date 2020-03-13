Ironton man faces prison time in shaken-baby case

IRONTON — An 18-year-old Ironton man faces a sentence of 16 to 20 years in prison if convicted on charges of felonious assault and child endangerment in a shaken-baby case in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.

Brendan T. Moore, of the 300 block of Neal Avenue, Ironton, initially was ordered to be tried as an adult. He was charged in connection with hurting his young son on May 4, 2019.

The child has suffered severe injuries, according to Lawrence County Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.

Judge Andy Ballard set bond in the case at $150,000. He also set the case for trial April 27.

Ross had been held at the Ross County Juvenile Center.

