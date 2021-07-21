IRONTON — An Ironton man faces a prison sentence of up to 220 years after being convicted on 30 counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and 15 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.
Shawn Koster, 46, of Ohio 243, Ironton, was convicted Tuesday evening following a two-day trial in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court. The jury deliberated about three hours before convicting Koster on all the charges he was indicted on earlier.
Judge Christen Finley set final sentencing in the case for 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.
Anderson, who prosecuted the case, said he will seek a lengthy prison sentence due to the nature of the offenses. He said Koster had unlawful sexual conduct with a girl between the ages of 13 and 16 and took obscene pictures of the teenager.
Koster rejected a plea deal that would have sentenced him to 25 years in prison prior to the trial, which required the girl to testify in the case, Anderson said.
In an unrelated case Wednesday, Shawn T. Brown, 23, of Echo Drive, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.
In other cases:
- Raymond E. Jenkins Jr., 40, of the 100 block of 11th Street, South Point, pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in meth and aggravated trafficking in meth in the vicinity of a juvenile. Bond was set at $25,000.
- Jamie R. Domosley, 36, of Pippa Passes, Kentucky, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of meth and receiving stolen property. He was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending and was ordered to get drug treatment.
- Jimmy Turvey, 21, of Ohio 93, Pedro, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession and trafficking of 12.3 grams of meth. He was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.
- Steven D. Wirzfeld, 22, of Price Street, Catlettsburg, Kentucky, pleaded not guilty to possession of hashish and possession of drugs with a prior drug conviction. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.
- Gary N. Abbott, 48, of Township Road 1118, Chesapeake, denied violating community control sanctions. The case was set for trial next month.