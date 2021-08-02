IRONTON — An Ironton area man was sentenced Monday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to 36 years in prison by Judge Christen Finley.
Shawn Koster, 46, of Ohio 243, Ironton, was convicted last month on 30 counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and 15 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor following a two-day trial.
Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson recommended a 150-year prison sentence in the case, five years on each of the 45 felony counts he was convicted of during a trial July 19 and 20.
"The facts of the case were horrible," Anderson said Monday. "This went on for three years when she was under the age of 16."
Koster rejected a prison sentence of 30 to 34 years in prison prior to the trial.
The victim, who testified at the trial, submitted a victim impact statement to Finley for the sentencing, Anderson said.
Anderson said he sought a lengthy prison sentence in the case due to the nature of the offense. He said Koster had unlawful sexual conduct with a girl between the ages of 13 and 16 and took obscene pictures of the girl.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.