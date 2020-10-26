IRONTON — An Ironton man was sentenced to six to nine years in prison last week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
Frank J. Joliff, 31, of the 2900 block of South 4th Street, pleaded guilty to trafficking in 4.93 grams of fentanyl and aggravated trafficking in 231.9 grams of crystal meth in the vicinity of a juvenile.
He was sentenced in the case by Judge Christen Finley. She also ordered that $5,812 in cash confiscated with Joliff’s arrest to be turned over to the Lawrence County Drug and Major Crimes Task Force. Joliff also was credited with 147 days already served.
In an unrelated case, Meaghan Russell, 35, of Private Drive 302, South Point, pleaded guilty to trafficking me materials containing fentanyl in the vicinity of a juvenile.
She faces a three-year prison sentence and will be given credit for 58 days already served. Finley set final sentencing in the case for Oct. 28. Russell could be eligible for early release after serving six months in prison to the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County. The program takes about 135 days to complete.
In other cases:
- Mark D. Fields, 48, of Ohio 141, Patriot, Ohio, rejected a plea deal that would have him be sentenced to 54 months in prison and be eligible for early release after serving two years on charges of felonious assault, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and aggravated possession of 15 grams of meth.
Fields faces a maximum sentence of 10 years or more in the case. Finley sustained a defense motion to try the cases separately and set the cases for trial on Jan. 8 and Feb. 4.
- Edward C. Ison, 26, of Buffalo Creek Road, Huntington, admitted violating community control sanctions. Finley extended the probation for a year and ordered Ison to complete the program at STAR.
- Daniel M. Wheeler, 58, of Township Road 1247, Proctorville, pleaded innocent to a charge of felony domestic violence. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond, but ordered to wear an ankle monitor and placed on house arrest. He also was ordered to have no contact with the victim.
- Willie J. Abbott, 35, of Township Road 172S, Proctorville, failed a drug test prior to a court appearance and was taken into custody. His bond was set at $10,000 and he will only be released, prior to trial, to an inpatient drug treatment program. He is charged with aggravated possession of meth.
- Austin Sharp, 24, of the 1800 block of South 8th Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to possession of drugs. His bond was set at $5,000.