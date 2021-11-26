IRONTON — An Ironton man was indicted earlier this week on charges including the aggravated vehicular homicide of a man in Lawrence County on Sept. 12.
Seth R. Wilson, 19, of the 1600 block of Back Road, Ironton, was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, vehicular assault, failure to stop after an accident, operating a vehicle without being in control of it and driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
He is charged with driving off Ohio 522 leading to a crash that killed one person in his vehicle and and injuring another passenger, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.
The grand jury also returned nine sealed drug indictments, according to Anderson. They were among 30 indictments returned Tuesday by a Lawrence County grand jury.
- Ryan N. Williams, 43, of Chillicothe, Ohio, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of 3.38 grams of meth and possession of 7.8 grams of heroin.
- Thomas E. Humphrey Jr., 22, of Gallipolis, Ohio, was indicted on charges of having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, aggravated possession of meth and furnishing false information to an officer.
- Joseph A. Board, 28, of Darnell Road, Huntington, was indicted on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle and two counts of theft from a person in a protected class.
- Kenneth Huninghake Jr., 27, of County Road 1, South Point, was indicted on a charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle.
- Joseph C. Genet, 35, of Pine Street, Kenova, was indicted on charges of aggravated trafficking and possession of meth.
- Don E. Pike Jr., 43, of the 100 block of Roberts Drive, South Point, was indicted on a charge of failure to appear.
- Albert O. Rucker, 30, of Wilmington, Ohio, was indicted on a charge of trespass in a habitation.
- Tavares D. Pickett, 27, of Circleville, Ohio, was indicted on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.
- Christina D. Nease, 42, of Township Road 1372, Proctorville, Ohio, was indicted on charges including possession of a fentanyl related compound, trafficking in marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug abuse instruments.
- Nicholas S. Christian, 34, of Private Drive 4037, Ironton, was indicted on charges including possession of heroin and endangering children.
- John Ray Crager, 34, of County Road 1, South Point, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of meth, possession of drug abuse instruments and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Christina M. Williamson, 42, of the 400 block of Mill Street, Ironton, was indicted on charges of theft and possession of drugs.
- Emory Scott Burke, 41, of Scott Avenue, Ironton, was indicted on charges of theft, receiving stolen property and criminal damaging.
- Robbie J. Leibee, 55, of the 2200 block of South 7th Street, Ironton, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of meth and receiving stolen property.
- Beverly Jean Johnson, 41, of the 700 block of Gartrell Court, Ashland, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of meth and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
- Brandy L. Forbes, 45, of Lancaster, Ohio, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
- Karen N. Neff, 37, of Private Drive 4975, Proctorville, was indicted on a charge of possession of heroin.
- Jerry L. Mays, 53, of County Road 1, South Point, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
- Nikki Lewis, 43, of Private Drive 82, Proctorville, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
- Rachel J. Dailey, 35, of St. Albans, West Virginia, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.