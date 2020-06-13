IRONTON — An Ironton man was indicted Monday on two serious drug charges by a Lawrence County grand jury, according to court records.
Frank K. Joliff, 31, of the 2900 block of South 4th Street, was charged with aggravated trafficking in 153.8 grams of crystal meth and 6.3 grams of fentanyl. The indictment also seeks to confiscate $5,812 in cash when Joliff was arrested May 27.
Christopher J. Adkins, 44, of County Road 119, Ironton, was indicted on charges of aggravated burglary, two counts of violation of a protection order or consent degree and one misdemeanor count of domestic violence.
Jawana K. Jenkins, 24, of County Road 180, Ironton, was indicted on charges of burglary and felony vandalism.
Shayla Perkins, 28, of Ohio 243, Ironton, was indicted on charges of aggravated trafficking of 28 grams of meth, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine and illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility.
William Z. Earls, 31, of County Road 1, Chesapeake, was indicted on a charge of felonious assault.
Alyssa Nicole Ceravolo, 29, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was indicted on a charge of trafficking in 36.88 grams of heroin/fentanyl, possession of heroin and possession of cocaine. The indictment also seeks the forfeiture of $1,485 in cash taken when Ceravolo was arrested in February.
Elizabeth L. Hoffman, 48, of Private Road, South Point, was indicted on charges of felonious assault, having weapons while under disability and domestic violence.
Gregory A. Taylor, 32, of the 700 block of Etna Street, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of attempted burglary.
Santonio Wilson, 28, of the 1900 block of South 3rd Street, Ironton, was indicted on charges of corrupting another with drugs, tampering with evidence, three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and three counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.
Eric W. Roach, 42, of the 200 block of 6th Avenue, Huntington, was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence, escape, vandalism and failure to appear.
Michael E. Castle, 41, of the 100 block of Washington Street, Coal Grove, was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence, failure to appear, vandalism and escape.
Albert Jenkins, 28, of the 700 block of Lawrence Street, Ironton, was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence, escape, vandalism and failure to appear.
Wesley A. White, 22, of the 1200 block of Washington Avenue, Huntington, was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence, escape, vandalism and failure to appear.
Danielle J. Sparks, 32, of Olive Hill, Kentucky, was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence and vandalism.
Jennifer A. Jenkins, 38, of the 2100 block of North 4th Street, Ironton, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of meth and illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility.
Laura M. Massie, 30, of County Road 6, Kitts Hill, was indicted on charges of possession of heroin and tampering with evidence.
Blake J. Owens, 27, of the 2500 block of South 4th Street, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of intimidation.
Corey A. Cline, 42, of the 1500 block of Lawrence Street, Ironton, was indicted on charges of identity fraud and having weapons while under disability.
Troy D. Edwards, 46, of County Road 1, South Point, was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence, theft of a firearm and breaking and entering.
Tony Lee Avery, 48, of the 300 block of Stewart Avenue, Worthington, Kentucky, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of drug abuse instruments.
Stephen D. Edwards Jr., 24, of Detroit, Michigan, was indicted on charges of possession of 5.7 grams of heroin, aggravated possession of meth, tampering with evidence, two counts of possession of drugs and resisting arrest.
Matthew A Daniels, 36, of the 700 block of Blackburn Avenue, Ashland, was indicted on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Makaylan D. Hanshaw, 22, of the 100 block of Washington Street, South Point, was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.