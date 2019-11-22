IRONTON — A Lawrence County grand jury returned 46 indictments Wednesday, including 12 sealed drug indictments, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.
Ronald L. Viars, 54, a homeless Ironton area resident, was indicted on charges of kidnapping, aggravated burglary, violation of a protection order and carrying concealed weapons. He is charged with kidnapping an Ironton woman last week and holding her in an abandoned home in Ironton for two days, according to Anderson.
Viars was arrested by Ironton police, according to Anderson.
In other cases:
Christopher R. Hodge, 34, of the 5900 block of Baker Road, Huntington, was indicted on a charge of felonious assault.
Timothy J. Sizemore, 31, of the 800 block of Montgomery Avenue, Ashland, was indicted on a charge of trafficking in 5.8 grams of heroin and aggravated trafficking in 46.6 grams of meth.
Danielle E. Fager, 31, of Kokomo, Indiana, was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christopher J. Adkins, 43, of County Road 119, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of burglary.
Todd McCann, 46, of Ohio 650, Ironton, was indicted on charges of burglary, assault of a peace officer, illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility and misdemeanor charges of aggravated menacing and criminal damaging.
Connie L. Cox, 44, of the 900 block of 5th Street, Ironton, was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence and aggravated possession of meth.
Cynthia Sue King, 38, of the 1000 block of 9th Avenue, Huntington, was indicted on a charge of tampering with evidence.
Peter Richardson, 48, of the 2500 block of South 8th Street, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of assault on a peace officer.
Luke E. Knotts, 31, of Ohio 93, Pedro, was indicted on charges of assault on a peace officer, aggravated possession of drugs and misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and criminal damaging.
Brittany L. Rogers, 29, of the 100 block of 3rd Avenue, Chesapeake, was indicted on charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs and receiving stolen property.
Tyler L. Cable, 21, of Ohio 7, Crown City, was indicted on a charge of impersonation of a peace officer.
Jeffrey R. Cade, 34, of the 400 block of 2nd Street, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of failure to appear.
Jamie A. Spurlock, 38, of Township Road 172S, Proctorville, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
Willie J. Abbott, 34, of Townsihp Road 172S, Proctorville, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
Jerry L. Webb Jr., 59, of Sciotoville, Ohio, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
Terri D. Hale, 50, of Bluefield, West Virginia, was indicted on charges of possession of heroin and aggravated possession of meth.
William S. Hale, 26, of Bluefield, West Virginia, was indicted on charges of possession of heroin and aggravated possession of meth.
Cody J. Cantrell, 26, of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on a charge of possession of heroin.
Michael Crabtree, 28, of Wilgus Street, Proctorville, was indicted on charges of breaking and entering and possession of a criminal tool.
David Rickey Jr., 44, of Coal Bank Hollow, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
Bethan Burns, 41, of Glenwood, West Virginia, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of meth and possession of Xanax.
Jeremy D. Boll, 39, of Township Road 332, Ironton, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of meth and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jerrod S. Pratt, 37, of Township Road 1034, South Point, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
James Botkins, 42, of Wellston, Ohio, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of meth and resisting arrest.
Christy M. Potter, 48, of the 2700 block of South 7th Street, Ironton, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of meth.
Gary N. Abbott, 47, of Township Road 118, Chesapeake, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of meth and possession of Xanax.
Paul Walker, 50, of Township Road 1086, South Point, was indicted on a charge of possession of heroin.
Anthony Kershner, 41, of Oakland Avenue, Catlettsburg, Kentucky, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
Mark C. Caudill, 44, of Leander, Kentucky, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of meth and aggravated possession of methadone.
Shannon M. Badalamenti, 41, of Burton, Ohio, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
Shena Nicole Rose, 32, of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
A 44-year-old Ironton man was indicted on a misdemeanor charge of assault.
A 57-year-old South Point area woman was indicted on misdemeanor charges of criminal trespassing and criminal damaging.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.