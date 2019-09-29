IRONTON — A Lawrence County grand jury indicted 36 people last week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court. There was one sealed drug indictment and a misdemeanor indictment, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.
Dale Kelley, 66, of Neal Avenue, Ironton, was indicted on two counts of rape of a woman between January 1994 and December 1999. He also was charged with the rape of a young girl under the age of 13 earlier this year. He also faces a charge of tampering with evidence.
In other cases:
- Adrian D. Ludaway, 29, of Detroit, was indicted on charges of trafficking in 10 grams of heroin, possession of heroin and driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol. A co-defendant, Hope R. Ratcliff, 25, of County Road 24, Ironton, was charged with trafficking in heroin and possession of heroin.
- Brian K. Pennington, 23, of Orchard Road, Grayson, Kentucky, was indicted on charges of possession of heroin, aggravated possession of crystal meth and misdemeanor theft.
- Krystal J. Phillips, 35, of Private Drive 16968, Pedro, was indicted on a charge of the theft of $10,275.
- John W. Moore, 36, of Center Street, Ironton, was indicted on felony charges of disrupting public service, domestic violence, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.
- Ryan D. Roach, 43, of the 1100 block of South 9th Street, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of burglary.
- Charles M. Martin, 32, of Township Road 618, South Point, was indicted on a charge of illegal conveyance of drugs onto the grounds of a detention facility.
- Justin D. Hildreth, 27, of South Point, was indicted on a charge of illegal conveyance of drugs onto the grounds of a detention facility.
- Elizabeth J. Langdon, 19, of Township Road 618, South Point, was indicted on a charge of illegal conveyance of prohibited items on the grounds of a detention facility.
- Mary A. Ross, 48, of the 1000 block of South 5th Street, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of illegal conveyance of drugs onto the grounds of a detention facility.
- Michelle L. Whittington, 31, of Township Road 74, Willow Wood, was indicted on a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
- Mark D. Fields, 41, of Ohio 141, Patriot, Ohio, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Bryan K. Stamper, 50, who is homeless, was indicted on a charge of the aggravated possession of meth.
- Shelby L. Wray, 27, of Shady Lane Estates, Winfield, West Virginia, was indicted on charges of trafficking in 2.3 grams of heroin and possession of heroin. A co-defendant, Rashid O. Kent, 36, of St. Albans, West Virginia, was indicted on charges of trafficking in heroin and possession of heroin.
- Fred R. Aldridge, 38, of the 800 block of South 7th Street, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.
- Justin E. Betzing, 28, of Belle, West Virginia, was indicted on charges of possession of heroin and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle. A co-defendant, Christina L. Farley, 35, of Farley Drive, West Hamlin, West Virginia, was indicted on charges of possession of heroin and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.
- Stephen Wilson, 37, of Ohio 141, Willow Wood, was indicted on charges of attempted burglary and violation of a protection order.
- Donald R. Herald II, 35, of Centerville Road, Prichard, West Virginia, was indicted on a charge of receiving stolen property.
- Jason E. Adams, 42, of Private Drive 200, Chesapeake, was indicted on a charge of theft of drugs.
- Taylor P. Willis, 18, of the 1100 block of South 7th Street, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle. A co-defendant, Justin M. Miller, 28, of Chinn Street, Ashland, was indicted on a charge of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.
- Forrest W. Wood, 36, of the 2200 block of 8th Avenue, Huntington, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of meth and misdemeanor theft.
- Jeffery Cade, 33, of the 400 block of North 2nd Street, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs.
- Marcus J. Murphy, 28, of the 700 block of South 7th Street, Ironton, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of meth and theft.
- David L. Rickey Jr., 44, of Coal Bank Hollow, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
- Amanda R. Cochran, 37, of the 1800 block of South 5th Street, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of possession of heroin.
- Lewis David Ford, 47, of Township Road 1418, Proctorville, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs.
- Gene D. Cox, 50, of Ohio 93, Pedro, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
- Melissa L. Meade, 48, of Private Drive 11014, Pedro, was indicted on a charge of possession of heroin.
- Derrick T. McCormick, 32, of the 2800 block of 3rd Avenue, Huntington, was indicted on two counts of violation of a protection order.
- Jaysen Gilbert, 36, of the 700 block of 9th Avenue, Huntington, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of meth and criminal mischief.
- An Ironton woman was indicted on a misdemeanor charge of criminal damaging.
An indictment is a formal charge against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.