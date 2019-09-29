IRONTON — A Lawrence County grand jury indicted 36 people last week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court. There was one sealed drug indictment and a misdemeanor indictment, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.

Dale Kelley, 66, of Neal Avenue, Ironton, was indicted on two counts of rape of a woman between January 1994 and December 1999. He also was charged with the rape of a young girl under the age of 13 earlier this year. He also faces a charge of tampering with evidence.

In other cases:

  • Adrian D. Ludaway, 29, of Detroit, was indicted on charges of trafficking in 10 grams of heroin, possession of heroin and driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol. A co-defendant, Hope R. Ratcliff, 25, of County Road 24, Ironton, was charged with trafficking in heroin and possession of heroin.
  • Brian K. Pennington, 23, of Orchard Road, Grayson, Kentucky, was indicted on charges of possession of heroin, aggravated possession of crystal meth and misdemeanor theft.
  • Krystal J. Phillips, 35, of Private Drive 16968, Pedro, was indicted on a charge of the theft of $10,275.
  • John W. Moore, 36, of Center Street, Ironton, was indicted on felony charges of disrupting public service, domestic violence, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.
  • Ryan D. Roach, 43, of the 1100 block of South 9th Street, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of burglary.
  • Charles M. Martin, 32, of Township Road 618, South Point, was indicted on a charge of illegal conveyance of drugs onto the grounds of a detention facility.
  • Justin D. Hildreth, 27, of South Point, was indicted on a charge of illegal conveyance of drugs onto the grounds of a detention facility.
  • Elizabeth J. Langdon, 19, of Township Road 618, South Point, was indicted on a charge of illegal conveyance of prohibited items on the grounds of a detention facility.
  • Mary A. Ross, 48, of the 1000 block of South 5th Street, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of illegal conveyance of drugs onto the grounds of a detention facility.
  • Michelle L. Whittington, 31, of Township Road 74, Willow Wood, was indicted on a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
  • Mark D. Fields, 41, of Ohio 141, Patriot, Ohio, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Bryan K. Stamper, 50, who is homeless, was indicted on a charge of the aggravated possession of meth.
  • Shelby L. Wray, 27, of Shady Lane Estates, Winfield, West Virginia, was indicted on charges of trafficking in 2.3 grams of heroin and possession of heroin. A co-defendant, Rashid O. Kent, 36, of St. Albans, West Virginia, was indicted on charges of trafficking in heroin and possession of heroin.
  • Fred R. Aldridge, 38, of the 800 block of South 7th Street, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.
  • Justin E. Betzing, 28, of Belle, West Virginia, was indicted on charges of possession of heroin and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle. A co-defendant, Christina L. Farley, 35, of Farley Drive, West Hamlin, West Virginia, was indicted on charges of possession of heroin and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.
  • Stephen Wilson, 37, of Ohio 141, Willow Wood, was indicted on charges of attempted burglary and violation of a protection order.
  • Donald R. Herald II, 35, of Centerville Road, Prichard, West Virginia, was indicted on a charge of receiving stolen property.
  • Jason E. Adams, 42, of Private Drive 200, Chesapeake, was indicted on a charge of theft of drugs.
  • Taylor P. Willis, 18, of the 1100 block of South 7th Street, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle. A co-defendant, Justin M. Miller, 28, of Chinn Street, Ashland, was indicted on a charge of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.
  • Forrest W. Wood, 36, of the 2200 block of 8th Avenue, Huntington, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of meth and misdemeanor theft.
  • Jeffery Cade, 33, of the 400 block of North 2nd Street, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs.
  • Marcus J. Murphy, 28, of the 700 block of South 7th Street, Ironton, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of meth and theft.
  • David L. Rickey Jr., 44, of Coal Bank Hollow, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
  • Amanda R. Cochran, 37, of the 1800 block of South 5th Street, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of possession of heroin.
  • Lewis David Ford, 47, of Township Road 1418, Proctorville, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs.
  • Gene D. Cox, 50, of Ohio 93, Pedro, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
  • Melissa L. Meade, 48, of Private Drive 11014, Pedro, was indicted on a charge of possession of heroin.
  • Derrick T. McCormick, 32, of the 2800 block of 3rd Avenue, Huntington, was indicted on two counts of violation of a protection order.
  • Jaysen Gilbert, 36, of the 700 block of 9th Avenue, Huntington, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of meth and criminal mischief.
  • An Ironton woman was indicted on a misdemeanor charge of criminal damaging.

An indictment is a formal charge against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.