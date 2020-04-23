Ironton man ordered to get drug treatment, wear monitor
IRONTON — An Ironton area man admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to get drug treatment.
Rodney Spears, 25, of Ohio 243, Ironton, was placed on community control sanctions for four years. He also was ordered to wear an ankle monitor and pay court costs.
In an unrelated case, Christopher Dickerson, 25, of Township Road 219, Ironton, was released on a $50,000 recognizance bond. He pleaded innocent to charges of felonious assault and child endangerment.