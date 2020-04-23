Ironton man ordered to get drug treatment, wear monitor

IRONTON — An Ironton area man admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to get drug treatment.

Rodney Spears, 25, of Ohio 243, Ironton, was placed on community control sanctions for four years. He also was ordered to wear an ankle monitor and pay court costs.

In an unrelated case, Christopher Dickerson, 25, of Township Road 219, Ironton, was released on a $50,000 recognizance bond. He pleaded innocent to charges of felonious assault and child endangerment.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.