IRONTON — An Ironton man pleaded guilty last week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court in a drug case and was sentenced to 11 to 16-and-a-half years in prison.
Andrew McClain, 35, of Walnut Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs and was sentenced in the case by Judge Christen Finley.
Meanwhile, $1,380 in his possession when he was arrested earlier this year was forfeited to the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Asset Forfeiture Fund, according to the office of Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.
McClain also was credited with 152 days already spent behind bars towards the prison sentence. Several other drug charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
In an unrelated case, Shane Taylor, 32, of Township Road 1051, Ironton, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs. He faces four years in prison. Final sentencing was set for Wednesday.
In other cases:
Jeffrey Cade, 37, of the 400 block of North 2nd Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs, admitted to violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to 24 months in prison.
Anthony Daniels, 43, of the 1600 block of South 4th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty in a drug case and was placed on community control sanctions (probation) and was ordered a four to six month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County.
Ashley Armes, 33, of Ponderosa Court, Ashland, pleaded guilty in a drug case and was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction requiring Armes to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year.
Staci Stein, 36, of Stella Drive, Ashland, pleaded guilty in a drug case and was placed on community control sanctions and was ordered to complete treatment.
Ryan Sanders, 37, of County Road 1A, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to a charge of breaking and entering. Bond was set at $5,000.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.