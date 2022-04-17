IRONTON — An Ironton man faces up to six years in jail after pleading guilty in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to trafficking in drugs.
Chester Stamper, 62, of the 1100 block of Ashtabula Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty last week. Judge Christen Finley set final sentencing May 11.
In an unrelated case, Brian Potter, 54, of County Road 32, Chesapeake, pleaded guilty to improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years.
In other cases:
Samuel Bays, 42, of Milton, admitted violating community control sanctions. He earlier pleaded guilty in a drug case. He was placed on community control sanctions and was ordered to complete a two- to four-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County.
John McCabe, 66, of the 1900 block of Mesa Court, Ironton, pleaded guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound. He was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction, requiring him to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year and to seek treatment.
Eric Lancaster, 45, of the 300 block of Pearl Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to get drug treatment.
Brent Patrick, 33, of the 300 block of Pike Street, Coal Grove, pleaded guilty to attempted burglary. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years.
Heather Harrison, 44, of the 200 block of North 7th Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to trafficking in drugs. She was released on a $10,000 signature bond while the case is pending.
Dustin B. Kimball, 34, of the 2500 block of 10th Avenue, Huntington, pleaded not guilty to theft. He was placed on a $10,000 signature bond while the case is pending.
