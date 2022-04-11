IRONTON — An Ironton area man faces nearly five years in prison after pleading guilty in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court in a drug case.
Christian D. Scott, 42, of Ohio 650, Ironton, pleaded guilty to possession of 42.1 grams of meth, possession of 8.3 grams of a fentanyl-related compound and two counts of aggravated possession of meth.
As part of a plea agreement, charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs and two misdemeanor drug possession charges will be dismissed. Scott was released on a $25,000 signature bond pending final sentencing which Judge Andy Ballard set for April 20.
In an unrelated case, Bryan K. Shaffer, 51, of Ohio 7, Proctorville, had his bond increased to $150,000 after walking out of a court-ordered treatment program. Ballard said Shaffer was a flight risk.
Shaffer pleaded not guilty earlier to aggravated assault, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and three counts of criminal damaging or endangering. Shafer also could face additional charges.
In other cases:
Wesley D. Flint, 26, of Park Avenue, Ironton, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin, aggravated possession of meth, having weapons while under disability, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and receiving stolen property. A charge of possession of heroin in the vicinity of a school was dismissed as part of a plea agreement. He was placed on community control sanctions, ordered to do 200 hours of community service, stay on treatment and pay court costs. Flint also was ordered to forfeit $718 in his possession when he was arrested. Should he violate sanctions, he faces more than a dozen years in prison.
Brandy L. Farley, 33, of Pemberton Avenue, Chesapeake, pleaded guilty in a drug possession case and was placed on community control sanctions for four years. She also was ordered to complete a two-to-four month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County and do 200 hours of community service.
Jody L. Metz, 56, of Williamsport, Pennsylvania, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in meth and possession of drugs. Metz was released on a $25,000 signature bond while the case is pending.
Cameron Barrow, 26, of Hamilton, Ohio, pleaded not guilty to complicity to trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound. He was released on a $15,000 bond while the case is pending.
