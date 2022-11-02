IRONTON — An Ironton man pleaded guilty to a six-count drug indictment shortly before the case was to be presented to a jury Friday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
Nicholas Griffith, 33, of the 700 block of Mill Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to three counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and three counts of aggravated trafficking in meth, according to Steve Nord, an assistant county attorney.
The pleas were entered during the second day of his drug trial before Judge Andy Ballard. As part of the plea agreement, he could be sentenced from five to seven-and-a-half years in prison.
Ballard set final sentencing in the case for Dec. 14, according to court personnel.
Meanwhile, Griffith’s mother, Elisha Griffith, 53, of the 800 block of Adams Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty Monday to three drug counts, Nord said. She pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in drugs and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound.
Ballard placed her on community service (probation) for three years and ordered her to get a drug assessment and treatment, if needed.
She also was ordered to pay court costs and do 200 hours of community service. She also faces up to nine years in prison if she doesn’t comply with probation officials.
