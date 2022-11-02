The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

court blox 4.tif
Buy Now

IRONTON — An Ironton man pleaded guilty to a six-count drug indictment shortly before the case was to be presented to a jury Friday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.

Nicholas Griffith, 33, of the 700 block of Mill Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to three counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and three counts of aggravated trafficking in meth, according to Steve Nord, an assistant county attorney.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.