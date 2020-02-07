IRONTON — An Ironton area man was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to three years in prison by Judge Andy Ballard.
Skylar J. Corbin, 27, of Township Road 277, Ironton, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol and operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
Ballard also ordered a motorcycle forfeited, suspended Corbin’s driver’s license for three years and ordered him to pay court costs and $375 in restitution.
In an unrelated case, Barry T. Hempill, 27, of Pinehurst, North Carolina, was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction in a drug case. He was ordered to complete a 135-day program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County. He also was ordered to stay drug- and alcohol-free for a year.
In other cases:
- James Gothard, 40, of County Road 49, Pedro, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs and possession of oxycodone. Gothard, who has a prior drug conviction, was placed on community control sanctions for four years and was ordered to complete the program at STAR, do 200 hours of community service and pay court costs.
- Nicholas Barton, 21, of County Road 12, Proctorville, admitted violating community control sanctions by testing positive for drugs and failing to report. He was ordered to complete the STAR relapse program and then get inpatient treatment counseling.
- Mary Cummings, 34, of 5400 Altizer Avenue, Huntington, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of meth. She was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to complete the program at STAR and do 200 hours of community service.
- Malissa D. Sizemore, 25, of the 600 block of Lawrence Street, was found competent to stand trial. Her plea of not guilty by reason of insanity was withdrawn. Ballard ordered her to get a psychological assessment. She was released on a $15,000 recognizance bond with an ankle monitor.
- Jamie M. Burnett, 42, of the 3100 block of South 6th Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to corrupting another with drugs, child endangerment and aggravated possession of meth. Her bond was set at $50,000. The case is set for trial March 12.
- Christopher Adkins, 43, of County Road 119, Ironton, rejected a plea offer of three years in a burglary case. He could have been eligible for early release after serving a year. The case is set for trial Feb. 27.
- Roy Lewis, 54, of Township Road 155E, Pedro, pleaded innocent to a charge of felonious assault. Bond was set at $25,000.
- Jessica Stapleton, 35, pleaded innocent to felonious assault, criminal damaging, resisting arrest and failure to disclose personal information. Bond was set at $25,000.