IRONTON — An Ironton man faces 16 to 24 years in prison after pleading guilty earlier this week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to felonious assault and child endangering.
Brendan Moore, 19, of the 300 block of Neal Avenue, entered the guilty pleas Tuesday before Judge Andy Ballard. Final sentencing was set for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1.
In an unrelated case, Stephen Juniper, 30, of Sandy Hook, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to fraud, possession of drugs and tampering with evidence. He was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months in prison, with the sentence to run concurrently with a sentence in Kentucky.
In other cases:
- Jimmie D. Owen, 30, of the 1400 block of Spring Valley Circle, Huntington, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine. He was ordered to stay drug- and alcohol-free for a year, get drug treatment and do 200 hours of community service.
- Laurisha J. Nelson, 32, no address listed, admitted to failing to follow community control sanctions. She was ordered to continue treatment at Spectrum Outreach before being placed in the relapse program at STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County.
- Donald Burns, 44, of Jefferson Avenue, Wurtland, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of meth and attempted tampering with evidence. He was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction and was ordered to continue treatment at Pathways in Ashland and do 200 hours of community service.
- Susan Smith, 55, of Cook School Road, Huntington, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of meth and possession of controlled substances. She was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction and ordered to stay drug- and alcohol-free for a year and do 200 hours of community service.
- Tiffany Ann Harper, 32, of the 700 block of Mulberry Street, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions. Those sanctions were continued for another year and she was ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
- John T. Stephenson, 57, of St. Albans, West Virginia, pleaded innocent to aggravated trafficking in meth, aggravated possession of meth and possession of drugs. Bond was set at $7,500.
- Jordan Howell, 24, of Brubaker Drive, South Point, pleaded innocent to failure to appear. He was released on a $15,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.
- Lee R. Girvin III, 59, of Genoa, West Virginia, pleaded innocent to improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.
- Emma J. Canterbury, 58, of Dingess, West Virginia, pleaded innocent to improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.
- Homer Jenkins, 58, of County Road 19, Kitts Hill, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of drugs. He was released on a $5,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.
- Leacretta Riley, 18, of County Road 1, South Point, pleaded innocent to receiving stolen property. She was released on a $5,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.