IRONTON — An Ironton man pleaded guilty to a drug charge Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court and faces a three-year prison sentence.
Gary Estep Jr., 42, of the 2400 block of South 4th Street, pleaded guilty to the aggravated trafficking of 3.62 grams of meth. Two other drug charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
He could be eligible for judicial release after serving 18 months in prison to the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County. Judge Andy Ballard agreed to hold off on sentencing for one week. The program at STAR can take about 135 days to complete.
In an unrelated case, Austin Pemberton, 22, of the 1100 block of McGovney Street, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to 165 days in prison.
In other cases:
- Crystal M. Virgin, 37, of the 1200 block of Homer Street, Flatwoods, Kentucky, admitted violating community control sanctions. She was sentenced to prison, but will be eligible for judicial release after 90 days. She will then be required to complete the program at STAR.
- Charles H. McKenzie, 57, of the 300 block of Ridgeway Street, Coal Grove, admitted violating community control sanctions. He was ordered to complete the program at STAR. The sanctions also were extended for a year.
- Richard L. Heaberlin, 51, of the 1900 block of Ora Richey Road, Ironton, pleaded innocent to trafficking in heroin and three counts of aggravated trafficking in meth. Bond was set at $25,000. A community control sanctions trial also was set for Nov. 18.
- Kimberly H. Lincoln, 34, of County Road 1, South Point, pleaded innocent to aggravated trafficking in meth. Bond was set at $15,000 pending further court proceedings.
- Isaac W. Hannon, 38, of the 1500 block of South 5th Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to complicity to trafficking in drugs in the vicinity of a school and three counts of trafficking in heroin in the vicinity of a school. Bond was set at $10,000.
- James J. Brewer, 40, of Paddle Creek Road, Catlettsburg, Kentucky, pleaded innocent to the aggravated possession of 5.3 grams of meth. He was released on a $25,000 bond pending further court proceedings.
- Joan C. Roach, 34, of the 3900 block of Grapevine Road, Huntington, pleaded innocent to possession of fentanyl and trafficking in 33 grams of fentanyl. She was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.
- Joshua A. Sparks, 39, of the 300 block of Railroad Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to possession of heroin and possession of meth. He was released on a $20,000 bond pending further court proceedings.
- Myla Jackson, 34, of the 1500 block of South 5th Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to trafficking in heroin in the vicinity of a school. Jackson was released on a $15,000 recognizance bond.
- Edward K. Russell, 24, of Ohio 243, Ironton, pleaded innocent to illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility and resisting arrest. He was released on a $20,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.
- David L. Rickey, 45, of Coal Bank Hollow, Ironton, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of drugs. He was released on a $2,500 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings. He also was ordered to get a drug assessment at Mended Reeds.