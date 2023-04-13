IRONTON — An Ironton man pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
Roger L. Dillon, 53, of the 1600 block of South 4th Street, Ironton, initially was indicted on two counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and two counts of aggravated trafficking in meth.
Dillon faces a 30-month prison sentence in the case, according to Jeff Smith, an assistant county prosecutor. Judge Christen Finley set final sentencing for May 3.
In an unrelated case, Aaron Dickess, 31, of Private Drive 3486, Kitts Hill, rejected a plea offer that would send him to prison for two years. He is charged with failure to appear and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer. The charges carry prison sentences, upon conviction, of four and a half years in prison.
Dickess asked for a week to consider the prosecution’s offer. Finley set a final offer in the case for next week. The judge also denied a request to release Dickess on an ankle monitor since none currently were available.
In other cases:
Terrie Taylor, 53, of the 1300 block of South 9th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to illegal conveyance of prohibited materials onto the grounds of a detention center. She was placed on community control sanctions (probation) for four years, was ordered to get drug treatment, spend 90 days in the county jail and do 400 hours of community service.
Jack Whaley, 46, no address listed, denied violating community control sanctions. He is charged with failing a drug screening, failing to pay costs and fees and $2,485 in a restitution. The case is set for trial May 3. He faces up to a two-year prison sentence.
Charles A. May, 43, of Township Road 1195, South Point, rejected a plea offer that would have placed him on community control sanctions for four years. He was charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle in January 2022. If convicted, he faces a prison sentence of up to 18 months in prison. The state of Ohio subsequently has changed the law making Ohio an open carry case.
May initially was in a diversion program, but didn’t complete it prompting authorities to refile the gun charge. The case is set for trial May 2. Finley set a final in the case for April 19.
Meanwhile, Brandon Keeney, 42, of Township Road 1090, Proctorville, was acquitted on a charge of felonious assault following a two-day trial before Judge Andy Ballard.
