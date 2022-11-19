IRONTON — An Ironton man pleaded guilty earlier this week to making terroristic threats in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
John Dabelle, 38, of the 1300 block of South 9th Street, Ironton, faces up to three years in prison in the case. Judge Christen Finley set final sentencing in the case for Dec. 28.
In an unrelated case, Anthony Jones, 32, of Coal Grove, formerly of County Road 123, Chesapeake, pleaded not guilty to a charge of burglary. He was released on a $15,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.
He also was ordered to wear an ankle monitor.
In other cases:
L’keziah Walters, 30, of Columbus, Ohio, was found competent to stand trial on a charge of tampering with evidence.
James Unrue III, 39, of Kenwood Drive, Russell, Kentucky, pleaded not guilty to a charge of breaking and entering. He was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending. He also was ordered to wear an ankle monitor.
