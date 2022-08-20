IRONTON — An Ironton man pleaded guilty last week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to trafficking in drugs in the vicinity of a school.
Gregory Spears, 33, of the 100 block of North 7th Street, Ironton, faces a two-year prison sentence. Judge Christen Finley set final sentencing for Aug. 31.
In an unrelated case, Courtney McCabe, 33, of the 500 block of South 7th Street, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to six months in prison.
In other cases:
Nathan Grice, 37, of South Bend, Indiana, rejected a plea offer that would have sent him to prison for four years. He is charged in an assault case. The trial is set for Monday. If convicted, he could face a maximum prison sentence of four years.
Brian W. Webb, 48, of the 300 block of North 2nd Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty in a theft case. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and was ordered to pay $300 restitution and do 400 hours of community service.
Kaitlin Goodman, 28, of 8th Street, Portsmouth, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. She was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction, requiring her to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year.
James Thomas, 26, of Columbus, Ohio, pleaded not guilty to illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility. Bond was set at $50,000.
Dylan Slone, 26, of County Road 144, South Point, pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while under the influence. He was sentenced to 10 days in jail and had his driver’s license suspended for six months.
Robert E. Devaney Jr., 35, of Riverside Drive, Lesage, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear. Bond was set at $10,000, and he was ordered to get treatment.
Daniel Coyne, 32, of Prospect Street, Huntington, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. He was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond and ordered to get treatment.
William Gullett, 40, of Daniels Cemetery Road, Greenup, Kentucky, pleaded not guilty to possession of drugs. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond and was ordered to wear an ankle monitor.
Shawn Brown, 25, of the 200 block of 35th Street, Ashland, pleaded not guilty in a theft case. He was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending. Brown was ordered to wear an ankle monitor and get drug treatment.
April Banks, 43, of the 500 block of South 9th Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to trafficking in drugs. She was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond.
Tiffany Fowler, 35, of Mabert Road, Portsmouth, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. She was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond and was ordered to get inpatient drug treatment and wear an ankle monitor.
