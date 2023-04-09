IRONTON — An Ironton man pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity to murdering his girlfriend in Ironton earlier this year.
Joseph L. Lewis, 58, of the 100 block of South 7th Street, pleaded not guilty during court proceedings Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court. Lewis was indicted on the murder charge earlier this week.
He also was charged with tampering with evidence and violation of a protection order.
Lewis is charged with using a knife to kill his girlfriend, Jeri Crabtree, 59, in her home in Ironton on Feb. 21.
Judge Andy Ballard set bond in the case at $500,000 and ordered Lewis to be evaluated at Court Clinic in Cincinnati to determine if he is competent to stand trial.
In an unrelated murder case for DeShawn L. Evans, 35, of County Road 32, of Chesapeake, the case was set for trial on Aug. 15.
In other cases:
Tyron Markel, 47, of the 400 block of North 6th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty in a drug case. He faces a five-year prison sentence. Final sentencing was set for April 26.
Anthony E. Jones, 33, of the 800 block of 27th Street, Huntington, reject a plea deal that would have sent him to prison for six to nine years. Ballard increased bond in the case to $250,000 after Jones was charged with cutting off an ankle monitor. He also is charged with burglary and two counts of receiving stolen property.
George D. Bowen, 44, of the 1000 block of McGovney Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of meth. He was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction and was ordered to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year.
Amity R. Hinkle, 33, of Kentucky 854, Rush, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound and attempt to tamper with evidence. She was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction, requiring her to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year and to do 200 hours of community service.
Melissa Marcum, 47, of Private Drive 788, South Point, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine. She was placed on probation and ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
Donald Sisler Jr., 33, of County Road 22, Ironton, was placed on probation for 36 months in a felony case and was ordered to complete a treatment program at Hometown Recovery.
Brittany D. Dereno, 33, of Columbus, pleaded guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound. She was placed on community control sanctions for two years and the probation was transferred to Franklin County.
Carl E. Thompson, 46, of the 900 block of North 2nd Street, Ironton, denied violating community control sanctions. Bond was set at $50,000 on other charges of trafficking and possession of drugs.
Stephanie J. Gallagher, 43, of the 300 block of Mastin Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking and possession of meth. She was released on a $20,000 recognizance bond, ordered to do an ankle monitor on house arrest and to get a drug and alcohol assessment.
