IRONTON — An Ironton man pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity to murdering his girlfriend in Ironton earlier this year.

Joseph L. Lewis, 58, of the 100 block of South 7th Street, pleaded not guilty during court proceedings Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court. Lewis was indicted on the murder charge earlier this week.

