IRONTON — An Ironton man was sentenced to seven months in the Lawrence County Jail on Wednesday after admitting to violating community control sanctions.
David Rickey, 44, of Coal Bank Hollow, Ironton, was sentenced by Judge Andy Ballard. Rickey was credited with seven months already served and was released from custody, according to court officials.
In an unrelated case, Luke Knotts, 31, of Ohio 93, Pedro, pleaded guilty to assault on a police officer, possession of drugs and criminal damaging. Knotts was placed on community control sanctions for four years.
He also was ordered to complete a treatment program at Riverside Recovery followed by a 135 day program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County. Knotts also was ordered to pay court costs and do 200 hours of community service.
In another case, Carrie Copley, 34, of County Road 124, Chesapeake, admitted violating community control sanctions. She was ordered to continue on sanctions. Copley also was ordered to complete a treatment program at Mended Reeds in Ironton.
She also was ordered to complete 272 hours of community service. Copley was ordered to wear an ankle monitor.