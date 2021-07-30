IRONTON — An Ironton man rejected a plea deal earlier this week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court that would have sentenced him to 10 years in prison.
Santonio Wilson, 29, of the 1900 block of South 3rd Street, Ironton, has pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence, corrupting another with drugs, three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and three counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.
If convicted, he could be sentenced to 22-and-a-half years in prison. Judge Andy Ballard has set the case for trial Aug. 16.
In an unrelated case, Christy Potter, 50, of the 2700 block of South 7th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to several felony cases and was sentenced to four years in prison.
In other cases:
- Robert F. Hensley, 36, of the 500 block of Hecla Road, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to burglary, robbery and assault. Bond was set at $25,000.
- Lora E. Clutters, 40, of County Road 52, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to complete a 60-day program at the STAR Community Justice Center and do 200 hours of community service.
- Amy R. Sizemore, 44, of Hamlin, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. She faces a two-year prison sentence. Final sentencing was set for Aug. 18.
- Mia Nicole Reffitt, 20, of Indian Run, Flatwoods, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of meth and was placed on treatment in lieu of conviction, requiring her to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year.
- Jessy Stapleton, 36, of Township Road 245W, Pedro, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of controlled substances and aggravated possession of meth. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years, was ordered to get treatment at Mended Reeds in Ironton, and was ordered to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year and do 200 hours of community service.
- Stephanie Ward, 38, no address listed, admitted violating community control sanctions. She was ordered to complete the program at STAR, followed by a drug treatment program.
- David D. Valentine, 61, of the 300 block of North 7th Street, Ironton, admitted violating the terms of his intervention in lieu of conviction drug possession case. He was ordered to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year.
- Koty J. Meade, 24, of County Road 1, South Point, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of meth and driving on a suspended license. Meade was placed on community control sanctions and was ordered to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year and do 75 hours of community service.
- Kristen M. Corbin, 31, of Ironton, pleaded not guilty in a drug possession case. She was ordered to get inpatient drug treatment and to wear an ankle monitor while the case is pending. She was released on a $25,000 signature bond while the case is pending.